Potatoes import tariff benefit granted to Russia, Kazakhstan by Eurasian Commission

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) granted a tariff benefit for imports of up to 150,000 metric tons of potatoes to Kazakhstan until the new harvest, the commission said in its press release.

"The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission made the decision to grant a tariff benefit in the form of the exemption of the import customs duty for potatoes imported in the volume not above 150,000 metric tons by the Republic of Kazakhstan until June 30, 2025 and intended for retail sales," the statement indicates.

"Furthermore, the volume of the tariff benefit for potatoes intended for use in making food products or in retail sales in the Russian Federation was increased by 150,000 metric tons with the term until July 31, 2025," the commission added.

"The adopted measure of customs and tariff regulation targets stabilization of potatoes prices in Kazakhstan and Russia," EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said, cited in the press release.

The resolution will come into force in ten calendar days from the date of its promulgation.