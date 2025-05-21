Russia, China to launch joint ventures in construction, housing, utilities — official

KAZAN, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed the initiation of joint pilot projects in residential construction and modernization of housing and utilities on commercial terms, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at the fifth meeting of the Council for Interregional Cooperation in the Volga-Yangtze format in Kazan.

"President of the Russian Federation and I support the strengthening of cooperation and the establishment of joint pilot initiatives in the sphere of residential construction, modernization of housing and utilities on commercial terms, master planning, smart navigation. We anticipate further expansion of joint efforts with regions in these areas and the development of mutually advantageous projects," he said.

These areas may be explored as part of the ‘Infrastructure for Life’ national project, the official added. "I’m ready, from the side of the federal government, to offer all possible assistance. Regions, in partnership with the Volga Federal District and our Chinese counterparts, could implement a range of pilot initiatives, for which I believe financing can be found," he noted.

Khusnullin also suggested studying China’s ‘Lifeline’ utilities modernization program. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for cooperation in developing information systems based on artificial intelligence.