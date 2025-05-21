Rosatom ready to expand cooperation with US — CEO

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The US purchases enriched uranium from Russia because it is cost-effective, and Russia is happy to keep supplying them, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

The majority of states have not cut pre-existing ties with Rosatom, he noted. And for Russia, selling uranium to other countries, including the US, is a very profitable business.

"Despite all bans, the Americans buy it [uranium] because moneywise, it makes sense for them. In this respect, especially in the context of the ongoing negotiations between the US and the Russian Federation, fundamentally, we can expand the agenda of this cooperation," the chief executive said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the US was still purchasing nuclear fuel from the country.