Russia ready to consider applications from UAE airlines to operate flights — ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider applications from airlines of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to operate flights amid growing passenger traffic between the countries, the Transport Ministry reported following talks with the UAE delegation during the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

The talks were conducted by Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin, who "noted the stable growth in air traffic between our countries, as well as the readiness of the Russian side to consider applications from UAE airlines to operate flights," the report says.

A number of other issues related to air transport cooperation were considered. In particular, the possibility of signing an agreement between the governments of the countries on simplified rules for entry, stay and exit for aircraft crew members is being worked out. In addition, the parties paid special attention to building interaction in the B2B format, as well as investment projects that the parties are interested in discussing in detail at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2025.