EAEU, Mongolia complete negotiations on temporary trade agreement — EEC

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia have launched procedures for signing a temporary trade agreement, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The EEC Council approved the draft temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia and sent it to member states for internal procedures.

"Following additional consultations with the Mongolian side, we launched the procedures with our partner necessary for signing a temporary trade agreement. The document covers 367 commodity sub-items on each side," EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said as quoted by the press service.

He also noted that once the agreement is signed and enters into force, the EAEU will receive preferential access to the Mongolian market for such key items as: grain, meat products, dairy products, honey, vegetable oils, sugar, metallurgical products, motor vehicles, chemical products, tires.

"We will also be happy to welcome Mongolian goods to our market, including key products of their export interest: meat and dairy products (horse meat, cattle meat, lamb, canned meat, offal, yogurt, cheese, etc.), light industry products (in particular, wool, threads, as well as finished knitted and textile clothing)," the minister stressed.

Andrey Slepnev expressed confidence that the conclusion of a temporary trade agreement will create favorable conditions for the further growth of mutual trade and, in general, will contribute to strengthening the traditional friendly relations of the EAEU countries with Mongolia.