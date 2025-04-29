Ozon reports 47% GMV growth in Q1

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. GMV (gross merchandise value, including services) of Ozon increased by 47% in January-March 2025 year-on-year to 837.807 bln rubles ($10.25 bln), Russia’s online retailer said in its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Revenue of the group gained 65% in the reporting period year-on-year to 202.917 bln rubles ($2.4 bln). Adjusted EBITDA climbed 3.2-fold to 32.431 bln rubles ($396 mln).

Loss fell by 40% in the period to 7.894 bln rubles ($96 mln).

The number of active buyers on the Ozon marketplace rose to 58.1 mln by the end of March from 49 mln in the previous year. The number of orders added 44% in Q1 to 440.9 mln.

Fintech revenue increased by 2.7 times year-on-year to 39.034 bln rubles ($477.6 mln). Adjusted EBITDA of the segment grew 2.2-fold to 13.128 bln rubles ($160.6 mln).