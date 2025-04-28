Import substitution in Russia’s equipment production to rise to 95% in six years — PM

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia needs to increase independence in the production of equipment and machines to 95% in six years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Znaniye (Knowledge) society marathon speaking about national projects.

"One of the major [national projects] implies the creation of production and automation means. A major one since no sector can exist without up-to-date equipment and tools," he said. "Our ambitious goal is to increase independence in the area of production of such projects to 95% in six years," the premier added.

Overall, the plan is to develop over 340 various technologies within this national project, for boosting robotic automation among other things, "to make sure that Russia becomes one of top 25 countries in terms of this measure in six years, as requested by the president," he noted.