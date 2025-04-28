Russia to increase niobium, tantalum, wolfram, beryllium production — PM

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will increase the production of deficient raw materials, including niobium, tantalum, wolfram, beryllium, within the national project titled New Materials and Chemistry, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Znaniye (Knowledge) society marathon.

"The head of the state has noted that we need to attain superiority in the area of chemistry and the creation of new materials. <…> The government devoted a separate national project New Materials and Chemistry to handling this problem," the premier said.

"The national project will focus on four areas: chemistry, biotechnologies, composites, and rare metals," he said, adding that "the production of deficient raw materials, [including] niobium, tantalum, wolfram, beryllium, as well as the production of products with high added value on their basis, will increase.".