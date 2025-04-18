Rosneft Board to discuss recommendations on 2024 dividends on April 25

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Rosneft Board of Directors will consider the recommendation on final dividends for 2024 at the meeting on April 25, the Russian oil major said.

The agenda also includes such matters as the absentee voting for resolutions to be passed by the annual general meeting of shareholders, the preliminary approval of the annual report and others.

The net profit of Rosneft attributed to shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards stood at 1.084 trillion rubles ($13.2 bln) in 2024.

Major shareholders of Rosneft are Rosneftegaz (40.4%), BP Russian Investments Limited (19.75%), QH Oil Investments (18.46%), and RN-Neft Capitalinvest (9.6%).