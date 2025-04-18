Russian stocks up, yuan down below 11 rubles first since last June

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble was below 11 rubles as trading opened for the first time since June 19, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.53% at 2,880.63 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.53% at 1,106.39 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.036 rubles. As of 10:05 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT) the yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange was below 11 rubles for the first time since June 19, 2024, as it traded at 10.989 rubles (-7.25 kopecks).

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by half a percent at 2,879.64 points, while the RTS was up by 0.5% at 1,106.01 points. The yuan exchange rate was down by 4 kopecks at 11.0215 rubles.

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) added 0.33% as morning trading session started reaching 2,874.89 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.