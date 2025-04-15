Hang Seng Index closes in the green at Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, April 15. /TASS/. The Hong Kong stock market was generally positive by the close of business.

The Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.23% to 21,466.27 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises moved upward by 0.21% to 7,982.88 points. At the same time, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.67% to 4,981.6 points.

The results of the trading session reflects uncertainty of investors that inspect clarity in respect of the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump, a spokesperson of a local brokerage firm told TASS. "We are dealing with keeping a close eye on the course of talks between China and the United States," he added.