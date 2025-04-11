Gold price hits all-time high, exceeding $3,250 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2024 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit a new all-time high, rising above $3,250 per troy ounce, according to the trading platform data.

As of 01:13 p.m. Moscow time, the price of gold rose by 0.44% and amounted to $3,251.9 per troy ounce.

By 01:28 p.m. Moscow time, the price of gold slowed its growth to $3,248.8 per ounce (+0.35%).

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures for delivery in June 2025 on the London ICE exchange grew by 0.8%, to $63.91 per barrel. The price of WTI crude oil futures for delivery in May of this year rose by 1.47% and was at $60.67 per barrel.