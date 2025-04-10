US insists duties imposed by Trump comply with WTO rules

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. Washington insists that the duties imposed by President Donald Trump are legitimate and in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines, a source in Geneva told reporters.

According to the source, US representatives told a meeting of the WTO Council for Trade in Goods that with its imposition of trade duties, Washington "is not going against its tariff obligations under WTO agreements," arguing that the country had every right to take what it sees as necessary measures to protect the country's basic interests. They said the duties were imposed "in accordance with an exception on essential security interests stipulated by the WTO agreement."

Trump imposed universal tariffs of 10% on April 5, and individual tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories on April 9. Russia is not on this list. Also, the US imposed customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency over the economic situation.

On April 9, Trump suspended additional reciprocal import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. At the same time, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. The White House explained that the pause is related to trade negotiations, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.