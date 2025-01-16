Freight turnover of Russian seaports down 2.3% in 2024 to 886 mln tons

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports fell by 2.3% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 886.3 mln tons, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

"Freight turnover of Russian seaports went down by 2.3% in 12 months of 2024 year-on-year to 886.3 mln tons," the report said.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 441.1 mln tons in the reporting period, down by 1.9%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 445.2 mln tones, down by 2.6%, according to the association.

Meanwhile, 699.7 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded in 2024, which is 1.9% lower than in 2023, as well as 42.9 mln tons of imported cargoes (+11%), 64.9 mln tons of transit cargoes (-0.5%), and 78.7 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (-12.1%).