Fuel, food for winter delivered to Yakutia

YAKUTSK, October 23. /TASS/. Yakutia's Sakhaneftegazsbyt Company finished navigation having delivered more than 144,000 tons of petroleum products, the company's press service said.

The company is a key participant in the Northern Supplies program and Yakutia's only company owning a large-capacity fleet. The state-run company has 19 oil depots, and every year it delivers more than 200,000 tons of petroleum products, where 35,000 tons are delivered to the Arctic districts.

"By waterways we have delivered 144,299 tons of petroleum products - 22,035 tons were delivered via the Northern Sea Route to the Arctic districts, including 122,264 tons from transshipment oil depots in Ust-Kut (the Irkutsk Region). Sakhaneftegazsbyt has fulfilled the plan to transport deposit stocks (these are rolling stocks of life-supporting goods that are shipped during navigation and remain in storages - TASS), that is 13,310 tons of petroleum products," the press service said.

The tanker, which was closing the past navigation, unloaded petroleum products at the Yakutsk oil depot on October 20. "Despite negative factors that occur every year, such as the repeated growth in the Central Bank key rate, which increases the credit burden and causes higher prices when we buy petroleum products, [as well as] the shallowing of northern rivers, we have fulfilled the plan by 100%," the company's CEO Viktor Lebedev said.

Presently, the company is working on a plan to deliver petroleum products to most hard-to-reach settlements.

Food delivery

The Arctic Trade and Logistics Company (ATLC) has also completed navigation. The company serves year-round shipments of socially significant food products to Yakutia's Arctic districts and to remote settlements.

"By now, we have completed the delivery of food products by water transport. <...> The Magdeburg vessel is back from Arctic navigation having collected commercial fish from the Bulunsky District. Our other ships have returned earlier and now are preparing for the winter," the company's CEO Saidam Stepanov told reporters.

According to him, 2,740 tons of food products were delivered during the navigation, which is 100% of the plan. On return voyages the vessels brought more than 800 tons of commercial fish from the Allaikhovsky and Bulunsky Districts. "In late September, we started delivering food products by air. These are five Arctic districts where there is no navigation - the Anabarsky, Oleneksky, Eveno-Bytantaysky, Verkhoyansky, and Momsky Districts. The plan is to deliver there 416 tons by air," he added. The annual plan for socially significant food products' supplies is 8,552.6 tons.