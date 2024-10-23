BRICS countries to continue developing joint projects in tourism — declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries will continue developing joint multilateral projects in the sphere of tourism and strengthening of humanitarian ties, according to the Kazan Declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit.

"We commit to further strengthening people-to-people connectivity, enhancing multi-stakeholder cooperation as well as developing joint projects in the tourist sphere," the document indicates.

"We appreciate the adoption of the Roadmap for BRICS Tourism Cooperation aimed at facilitating tourist exchanges, skills development, promoting sustainable tourism and digitalizing tourist services," BRICS members said in the Declaration.

"Recognizing that the BRICS countries have a huge tourist potential, we welcome the results of the first BRICS Tourism Forum, held in Moscow on 20-21 June 2024," BRICS members added.