Hungary received more than 5.7 bcm of Russian gas via TurkStream this year — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Hungary has already received more than 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia this year, which is more than in the entire last year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"This year the delivered quantity is already about 5.7 billion cubic meters through the Turkish Stream, which is more than in the entire last year. So, we are safe in terms of gas supplies," he said.

Szijjarto added that the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine is not important for Hungary, because the country can ensure gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline.

Hungary still gets more than half of its gas from Russia. In October 2022, Hungary's MVM and Gazprom reached an agreement to increase supplies via the southern route through Turkey, while gas transportation via Ukraine began to decline. In 2022, 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to Hungary via the TurkStream and its extension through Bulgaria and Serbia. As Szijjarto reported, this quantity increased to 5.6 billion cubic meters in 2023.