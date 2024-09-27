BRICS countries lay foundation of keeping global energy balance — official

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. BRICS countries are laying the basis for cooperation in solving the global task of preserving the world energy balance, advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov told reporters at a briefing during the Russian Energy Week.

"There is a need to acknowledge that BRICS today - there are both the largest oil exporters and the largest consumers. Agreements reached within the framework of this association create the foundation for cooperation in solving the global task of preserving the world energy balance," Kobyakov said. Agreements within the BRICS framework are an important step of providing for sovereignty and energy security, he noted.

The largest gas exporting countries also take part in solving the global energy problem, the official said. "The case with gas is very similar. The difference is only that there are not many countries capable of offering large volumes of natural gas for exports; major global producers and consumers of gas are either in BRICS already or are eager to join it," he added.

