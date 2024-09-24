Sberbank to pay record $12.9 bln in taxes and dividends this year — CEO

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Sberbank will pay a record amount of about 1.2 trillion rubles ($12.9 bln) in taxes and dividends to the state in 2024, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This year we will pay the state a total of about 1.2 trillion rubles in taxes and dividends. This is an absolute record," he said.

Gref also drew the President's attention to the company's high investment activity, noting the growth of both public and private investment. "Everything is generally developing quite positively so far," he noted.

Sberbank paid its previous record dividends for 2023 of 750 bln rubles ($8.06 bln).