Russian ambassador to Beirut warns of high risk of war between Israel, Lebanon

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The risk of a war breaking out between Israel and Lebanon is extremely high at this point and the situation may escalate into a regional conflict, Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov said.

"It’s currently almost impossible to accurately predict how the conflict will unfold. However, one can already say with certainty that the risk of a full-scale war is extremely high," the envoy told the Rossiya-24 TV channel. "If the Third Lebanon War - which is what it’s called in the media here - eventually breaks out, it is highly likely to escalate into a regional conflict," Rudakov added.

"We might see the activation of mutual support mechanisms across the entire axis of resistance. This would lead to a much larger scale of hostilities and far-reaching consequences," the ambassador noted. "But whose interests would that serve? Certainly not those of the Lebanese people," he said.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday that the country’s Air Force had conducted strikes on 1,300 Hezbollah military targets across Lebanon in the previous 24 hours. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli strikes killed over 300 people and left more than 1,200 injured.