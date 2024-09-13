{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Central Bank Governor believes 4% inflation goal possible to achieve in 2025

"In October, we will provide an updated forecast on the key rate trajectory, which is required in the base-case scenario for returning inflation to the 4% goal," Elvira Nabiullina said

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. It is possible to return inflation to the 4% target in 2025, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference, adding that the regulator is taking steps for it, and that it would revise the forecast on the key rate trajectory in October.

"As far as the inflation goal of 4% is concerned, we believe that it is possible to achieve it next year and we pursue the policy to achieve it. What rate will be needed for that? In October, we will provide an updated forecast on the key rate trajectory, which is required in the base-case scenario for returning inflation to the 4% goal," she said.

Annual inflation in Russia is likely to exceed the July forecast range of 6.5-7% by the end of 2024, the Central Bank said earlier. According to the estimate as of 9 September, annual inflation equaled 9% after 9.1% as of the end of August. Underlying inflationary pressures remain high overall and they have not yet demonstrated downward trends, the regulator noted.

Russian economy still within baseline scenario of Bank of Russia — regulator’s chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, inflation is developing "and the stable components of inflation are higher than what we have in the baseline scenario"
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Kim Jong Un oversees tests of new 600mm multiple rocket launcher
The trials included "the driving test and volley test"
Read more
Orban says EU countries start thinking about settlement in Ukraine after his initiative
The Hungarian prime minister added that he was preparing new events as part of the peace initiative, expected "in the coming weeks"
Read more
UK already permitted Kiev to use Storm Shadow, but will not admit it publicly — paper
The report quotes anonymous sources as saying that "it would be considered unnecessarily provocative" in London to make a public announcement of this kind
Read more
Russia assumes Iran heard its position on Zangezur Corridor — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
"We have provided all necessary explanations in this regard," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Strategic partnership between Russia, China guarantees peace, stability — Defense Ministry
Alexander Fomin also noted that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, testifying to the strength of their alliance
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Russia pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region, will undoubtedly succeed — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that "it is the West that supplies Ukraine with offensive weapons that are used in terrorist attacks"
Read more
Ukraine is running low on Storm Shadow missiles — The Daily Telegraph
Reports on whether Kiev is authorized to use the UK-supplied missiles for deep strikes on Russia have been controversial over the past few months
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses roughly 300 troops, seven tanks in Kursk area over past day
As the Russian Defense Ministry specified, "the operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations continues"
Read more
IMF resumes article 4 consultations with Russia as economy stabilizing — fund official
According to Julie Kozak, the representatives of IMF will discuss with the Russian authorities "the country's economic developments, prospects and policies"
Read more
Finland’s territory not to be used to attacks against Russia — General Staff
Finnish Defense Forces General Staff noted that it monitors the situation around the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Murmansk Region
Read more
Colombia seeks to stop recruitment of its citizens to Ukraine via diplomatic channels
The Foreign Ministry is aware about three citizens, detained in Russia under charges of mercenarism for fighting on Ukrainian side
Read more
Ten settlements liberated by Russian forces in Kursk Region in past week
Ukraine's losses stood at 3,520 troops in the operational area of the battlegroup North
Read more
IMF supports Turkey's decision to join BRICS — fund representative
Earlier Julie Kozak stated that the IMF supports the expansion of BRICS in order to take advantage of global integration
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
Aerial bomb strikes Ukrainian personnel near DPR's Selidovo
Several pieces of hardware and ammunition were also destroyed in the area
Read more
West fully supported Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
As Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin noted, it was proved "that the 'Ukraine project,' at least since the Maidan coup, has been and still remains an instrument of the collective West"
Read more
Ukraine’s failed attack on drilling rig may be sign of infighting in its military — expert
According to Vasily Prozorov, the attack might be a result of infighting between Kirill Budanov and Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Top Polish diplomat laughs with pranksters, talking about Nord Streams sabotage
Radoslaw Sikorski added that "the Americans had advance knowledge of it and didn’t stop it"
Read more
Trump’s plan on Ukraine envisages demilitarized zone, Kiev’s neutrality — running mate
Apart from that, "the Germans and other countries have to fund some Ukrainian reconstruction", David Vance said
Read more
Russian MFA says Ukraine set up ‘something like concentration camps’ in Kursk Region
"For example, from 70 to 100 civilians were forcibly taken into the basements of the Sudzha boarding school, where they were subjected to psychological abuse and used for filming propaganda stories by Ukrainian and foreign journalists," the report says
Read more
Trump refuses to hold new round of debates with Harris
US ex-President noted that Polls shows that he won last debate
Read more
Israeli military declares Hamas’ Rafah brigade obliterated
According to the IDF, in recent weeks Israeli units also operated in the Tell al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah
Read more
Press review: US keeps itself at arm's length from Kiev and Russia, China flex naval power
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 11th
Read more
West's decision to attack deep into Russia won’t change situation on front — commander
"For us, nothing will change directly on the front, because the front is moving and will continue to move until Russia wins," Apty Alaudinov emphasized
Read more
Moscow reaches breaking point with British spies in Russia — intelligence official
According to the statement, "any diplomatic etiquette has been thrown completely out the window"
Read more
Proposal to limit titanium, nickel exports not related to arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
No details on how the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on restricting titanium and nickel exports will be implemented are available yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Double standards unacceptable while resolving Ukraine, Mideast conflicts — minister
In Dong Jun's opinion, root causes of these conflicts need to be studied in order to resolve them
Read more
NATO views Russia as ‘most significant and direct threat’ now and in long term
The experts claimed that Iran’s alleged supplies of ballistic missiles to Russia "represents a substantial escalation"
Read more
Russia puts some foreign reporters on wanted persons list over illegal border crossing
They are Italy’s RAI television reporter Stefania Battistini, Deutsche Welle reporter Nicholas Simon Connolly, CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian reporters Natalya Nagornaya, Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsko
Read more
Witnesses confirm Ukrainian citizen’s involvement in journalist Dugina’s assassination
The court ruling on Natalya Vovk’s arrest in absentia says that files presented to the judge prove that suspicions of her involvement were justified
Read more
Ukrainian troops use drones with thermite in special operation zone
It is stressed that they are a serious threat, given that the grass is very dry now, it doesn’t rain much here and the fire spreads to positions in all directions
Read more
US delays solution to Ukrainian conflict, causes destabilization in Europe — North Korea
The statement came in response to remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read more
Less volunteers join Ukrainian army due to command's poor attitude — POW
It is reported that servicemen were deployed to build fortifications near the front line and could be left out of contact for an indefinite period
Read more
India’s PM adviser says never conveyed any statements from Zelensky to Putin — Kremlin
Ajit Kumar Doval described the main content of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contacts in Kiev and the main basics of Modi's approach to resolving the conflict over Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Xi accepts Putin invitation to attend BRICS summit in Kazan, China’s top diplomat says
According to Wang Yi, the two leaders will "build on their strategic interaction" at the summit
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts repelled: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost up to 300 troops and seven tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Stoltenberg to become new Munich security conference chairman — media
According to the report, Jens Stoltenberg will assume the office after the Munich Conference in February 2025
Read more
Kim Jong Un gives instructions to boost production of weapons-grade nuclear materials
North Korean leader "stressed the need to further augment the number of centrifuges in order to exponentially increase the nuclear weapons", KNCA reported
Read more
European elites seek to bring iron curtain back, which is way to nowhere — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president noted that at times it seems as though people coming to the country "leave their mutual quarrels, reproaches, and grudges at the border crossings"
Read more
Severing diplomatic relations with UK out of question — Kremlin
Earlier, an anonymous representative of the Russian security services said that six UK diplomats had been expelled from Russia
Read more
Ukraine suffers heavy losses after repeated attempts to advance in Kursk Region — army
Apty Alaudinov emphasized that "the situation remains difficult but under control"
Read more
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber destroys Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
The strike involved aviation bombs with universal planning and correction modules, which allow precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of contact
Read more
Ukrainian trench system discovered in settlements liberated on way to Krasnoarmeysk
DPR head Denis Pushilin announced that he had visited Karlovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Peski and seven other settlements
Read more
West trying to add so-called Crimean platform into its formats on 'peace summit' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that the Kiev regime had repeatedly voiced its real intentions regarding Crimea
Read more
NASA delays Crew Dragon mission with Russian cosmonaut aboard by one day
Alexander Gorbunov and his launch partner, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, will arrive at Cape Canaveral launch facility in Florida to spend the next two weeks in routine preflight quarantine
Read more
Russian forces advance in all directions, Kiev running out of resources — newspaper
Russia also sucessfully repelling the Ukrainian incursion into its borderline region of Kursk, the La Repubblica newspaper’s military columnist Gianluca De Feo wrote
Read more
Four US nationals convicted of conspiracy to work for Russia — US Justice Department
The statement alleged that they acted under the direction of Russian anti-globalization human rights activist Alexander Ionov
Read more
EU prolongs individual sanctions against Russia, removes two persons from blacklist
The EU Council stressed that the blacklist against Russia currently includes more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities
Read more
Ukrainian withdrawal from Kursk Region to deal 'symbolic blow' for Kiev — newspaper
At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces
Read more
US imposes Ukrainian military experience on Asia-Pacific
Under the pretext of creating a free and open Indo-Pacific region, western countries are creating military alliances similar to NATO in the region
Read more
Ukrainian forces attempt to eliminate their own troops captured by Russian units
"Look at us: there are injuries but these wounds came from the drones that attacked us," the Ukrainian soldier said
Read more
Kiev lost some 7,000 troops in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine is taking heavy casualties
Read more
Russia, China, countries of global South seek just world order — Putin
"We will do everything to prepare relevant decisions on the basis of consensus, customary in our relations," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
US decision to strike deep into Russia won’t solve Ukrainian problems — newspaper
It is pointed out that Washington has tempered its expectations of what Kiev can achieve in the near future
Read more
OHCHR closely registers reports of civilian casualties of Ukrainian attacks — spokeswoman
On Wednesday, the Russian delegation, which takes part in the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, criticized the HRC’s partiality in assessment of violations of rights and freedoms
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian drones above 6 regions overnight
Later, Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov reported that one Ukrainian drone was jammed by electronic warfare systems and the other - by aviation equipment
Read more
NATO has been prepping Ukraine for war with Russia for eight years, Ukrainian POW says
It is noted that the Ukrainian media outlets have been deliberately shaping Russia’s negative image
Read more
ICRC says three staff members killed in Kiev-controlled territory of DPR
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said that she strongly condemned the "attacks on Red Cross personnel"
Read more
Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict
Read more
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl confirms West’s plans to split up Russia
Some people in the Atlantic Council, and this is not only Americans, but also British, even German and Austrian scholars, said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided
Read more
BRICS security leaders convene in St. Petersburg to discuss new world order
According to the preliminary agenda, the representatives of the BRICS group, chaired this year by Russia, intend to talk about how to work together to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by the West
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Scholz calls for peace talks on Ukraine to meet people’s will — MP
Steffen Kotre is very skeptical about the chances that the chancellor "will do everything in his power"
Read more
Ukrainian troops execute comrades attempting to surrender in Kursk — army
Major General Apty Alaudinov added that getting captured Ukrainian soldiers out of the combat zone is no easy task
Read more
Reaction to permission to hit Russian territory with Western weapons to follow — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "this raises significantly the degree of the collective West’s involvement in this war around Ukraine"
Read more
Russian deputy defense minister presents Russia’s approaches to security issues in Beijing
Alexander Fomin met with heads of delegations from China, Brunei, Laos, Mongolia and Iran
Read more
India’s PM adviser shares with Putin possible ways of settling Ukraine crisis — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that it was not "a clear-cut peace plan"
Read more
Investigators record cases of Ukrainian troops’ terrorism in Russia’s Kursk Region
Investigative bodies are dealing with the cases of residents of Sudzhansky, Glushkovsky, Korenevsky, and other border districts of Kursk Region
Read more
Russia’s National Guard wipes out 5 Ukrainian strongholds in borderline Kursk Region
It is noted that its units in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region continue to detect and eliminate the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware
Read more
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
Read more
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Read more
Biden could allow strikes inside Russia with European missiles, but not ATACMS — report
The US President could greenlight the use of UK’s Storm Shadow missiles and French Scalp missiles
Read more
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 100 bp to 19% per annum
At the same time, operational indicators and GDP data for the Q2 of 2024 indicate a slight slowdown in Russian economic growth mainly due to rising constraints on the supply side and a declining external demand, the Bank of Russia said
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
UK to be remembered in history as sponsor of Ukrainian terrorists — Russian embassy
The Russian diplomatic mission said that "in an attempt to overcome their clients’ negative developments on the battlefield, the UK government seems to be close to stepping onto a yet another dangerous turn in the escalation spiral."
Read more
Poland has zero desire to defend Ukraine, top Polish diplomat says
According to Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland is now discussing whether to shoot down Russian cruise missiles over Ukraine's airspace from its own airspace without entering the Ukrainian territory
Read more
Local residents testify to Ukraine's atrocities in Kursk Region
On September 9, the Investigative Committee announced that criminal cases had been filed against Ukrainian servicemen suspected of committing various crimes in the Kursk Region
Read more
War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny discharged from hospital
On August 7, Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border, where fighting with Ukrainian groups is taking place
Read more
Putin discusses Foreign Ministry issues with Security Council members
"We will ask Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] to tell us about his recent contacts with his foreign colleagues," the president said
Read more
Ukraine keeps Western tanks away from front due to high risk of losing them — newspaper
It is also pointed out that the US-made Abrams tanks "sit idle" "in a field miles from the front line"
Read more
West tries to hide its desire to engage in hostilities against Russia — Duma speaker
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is studying the consequences of a nuclear explosion, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
North Korea shows off enriched uranium production facility for first time — media
The news agency noted that this was the first time that North Korea had publicly disclosed any details about its uranium enrichment site via state media
Read more
Russian army approaches Seversk to increase range of weapons used — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this development will allow Russian troops to "increase pressure" on the enemy and "expand the range of weapons used"
Read more
Army liberates Krasnogorovka after taking enemy by surprise — Russian serviceman
According to the report, all the assault operations in Krasnogorovka were carefully planned
Read more
Zelensky complains West refused to use long-range weapons against Russia
"If restrictions are lifted on some weapons for which there are no missiles, that is not a lifting of restrictions," the Ukrainian president said
Read more
Germany does not supply arms to Ukraine for strikes on Russia’s interior — cabinet
According to the official, Berlin "has nothing to add" to its earlier statements about German weapons supplied to the Kiev regime
Read more
Ten settlements liberated: developments in Kursk Region
Russian troops also repelled four Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye
Read more
Group of Ukrainian pilots trained to fly F-16s in Romania — defense minister
Rustem Umerov also said that a new Patriot air defense system, pledged by Romania, will be delivered to Ukraine soon
Read more
UK diplomats working in Russia engaged in harming Russian people — diplomat
"We fully share the Russian Federal Security Service's assessment of the activities of the so-called British diplomats," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official
Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism
Read more
Storm Shadow missile strikes into Russian territory not to help Ukraine win — BBC reporter
According to Jeremy Bowen, if Ukraine is allowed to hit Russia with Western missiles, it might add another layer to the conflict and certainly give the Ukrainians another means to hit Russia with, but it will not bring Ukraine victory in the war
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Russian army hits airfields, Ukrainian military’s energy facilities
Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks over the past day, eliminating up to 445 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry emphasized
Read more
Russian-Chinese 2024 military cooperation plan lists over 100 events
Such events include strategic exercises, drills for various services and braches of the armed forces, training of military specialists, sharing experience, etc.
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
US intends to adjust aid to Ukraine — Blinken on strikes deep into Russian territory
The high-ranking official avoided directly answering the question about strikes deep into Russian territory with US-made weapons
Read more