Russia keeps share of oil supplies to India in July at 45% — OPEC

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. India maintained its share of oil supplies from Russia in the total import volume in July at 45%, same as in June, OPEC said in its September report.

Kpler data cited by OPEC shows that Iraq ensured 17% of oil deliveries while Saudi Arabia ensured 9% of supplies, same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, total crude imports by India slipped by less than a percent in July month-on-month to 4.6 mln barrels per day.

Moreover, Russia ensured 17.6% of total oil imports by China in July, down from 18% in June, according to OPEC. Saudi Arabia accounted for 15% of supplies, Malaysia accounted for 14.7%, while Iraq accounted for 10.9% of deliveries to China. Overall, China’s oil imports went down by 12% in July month-on-month reaching the level below 10 mln barrels per day for the first time since September 2022.