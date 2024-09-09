Rosatom revenue up 45.6% to $28 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Rosatom revenue in 2023 in its open part increased by 45.6% compared with 2022 to 2.572 trillion rubles ($28.4 bln), according to the state corporation’s report released on Rosatom’s public reporting portal.

"In 2023, Rosatom state corporation demonstrated solid growth of its operating performance. Revenue in its open part grew by 45.6% compared with 2022 (2.572 trillion rubles in 2023), which was reached largely due to an increase in revenue from sale of transport services, uranium-containing products and enrichment services, acquired electricity and capacity, other energy resources," according to the report prepared considering the Economic Development Ministry’s guidelines on preparing accounts on sustainable development.

Rosatom implements projects in more than 60 countries worldwide, the report said. The portfolio of the state corporation’s foreign orders for a ten-year period reached $127.1 bln in 2023, while revenue from foreign projects exceeded $16 bln, which is 40% higher than in the previous year.

Revenue on the state corporation’s new products (with out-of-the-industry contractors) amounted to 1.1 trillion rubles ($12 bln) in 2023, which is 47% higher than the target and 58% higher than in 2022. Performance over and above target on new products was due to growth of the volumes of products made, an increase in trading deals, supply services, the report said.