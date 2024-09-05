Russian ministry has defined 329 promising sites for geological exploration in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has formed a list of 329 promising sites for geological exploration in the Far East through 2030, Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Overall by 2030, in Siberia and the Far East 329 sites have been formed as promising for exploration for opening new fields, with 160 of them being hard commercial minerals," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The main theme of the EEF this year is 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: 'New contours of international cooperation', 'Technologies to ensure independence', 'Financial value system', 'the Russian Far East', 'People, education and patriotism', 'Transport and logistics: new routes', and 'Master plans: from architecture to economy'. The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.