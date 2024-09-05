Malaysian PM thanks Putin for strategic vision in establishing Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his strategic vision in establishing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would therefore like to thank President Putin for his vision and leadership in establishing this forum, which continues to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration," the Malaysian premier said in his address to the forum’s plenary session.

According to Ibrahim, Russia holds a unique place on the international stage based on its "remarkable soft power," earning "global respect and admiration influencing the hearts and minds of people around the world."