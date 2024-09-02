FACTBOX: Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. This year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

Key details

The Eastern Economic Forum is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually. And this has been the case, except in 2020, when the forum was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

Organization and partners

Preparations for the EEF are led by the steering committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

The title partners for this year’s forum are VEB.RF and Bamtonnelstroy-Most. Sponsoring the event are general partners VTB, Gazprom, RusHydro, Delo Group and Natsstroiproject holding. Rosseti is the strategic partner. Aeroflot will be the event’s official air carrier. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.

EEF 2024

EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy."

In addition to the main program, the Falcon Day International Forum will be held on September 3. The Day of the Future Youth Program will take place on September 6. Vladivostok Seasons Festival of Culture and EEF Sport Games will also be held within the forum’s framework. The official website of the EEF is forumvostok.