Gas prices in Europe up by 4.8% above $450 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe gained 4.8% during the exchange trading session and climbed above $450 per 1,000 cubic meters, renewing the year’s high. according to London-based ICE data.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands ticked up to $454.6 per thousand cubic meters or 40.31 euro per MWh.

Investors are concerned of the situation with gas transit via Ukraine amid reports on a large-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army against Russia’s Kursk Region. The transit gas pipeline across Ukraine via the Sudzha gas metering station in the Kursk Region remains the only Russian route for gas deliveries to Central and Western Europe after the sabotage act at Nord Stream gas pipelines.