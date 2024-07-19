Sakhalin Region to be first in Russia to open skies for civilian drones

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 19. /TASS/. The Sakhalin Region will be the first one in Russia to open its skies for civilian unmanned aerial vehicles with the use of the ERA-GLONASS system.

The agreement on pilot project implementation was signed by Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko and CEO of GLONASS Alexey Raikevich.

Such a solution will be replicated in all Russian regions in line with the Sakhalin Region’s experience.

"Unmanned aviation is developing proactively in the Sakhalin Region. Regional authorities act in particular as a customer for its services. Drones are now used in many spheres - fires and unauthorized dumps are being detected and promptly eliminated with their use; they are implemented in healthcare, education, and the fisheries sector," the governor said.