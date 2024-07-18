Russia lowered investments in US Treasuries to $45 mln in May 2024

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. Russia lowered investments in US Treasury Securities to $45 mln in May 2024, according to documents of the US Department of the Treasury.

Long-term Treasuries accounted for $42 mln of Russian investments, while short-term Treasuries stood at $3 mln.

US Treasuries held by Russia amounted to $46 mln in April 2024, with $45 mln worth long-term securities and $1 mln accounted for short-term ones.

Russia started reducing investments in the US sovereign debt in spring 2018, down to $14.9 bln in May of that year. Japan is the main holder of US Treasury Securities in May 2024 ($1.13 trillion), followed by China ($768.3 bln) and the United Kingdom ($723.4 mln).