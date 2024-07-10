Pre-order of new Samsung smartphones and smartwatches opens in Russia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. On July 10, Russian retailers opened pre-orders for new folding smartphones and smart watches from Samsung, sales of devices in stores will begin on July 24, according to reports from Russian companies.

On Wednesday, the South Korean company is holding its annual presentation Samsung Unpacked 2024. This year it presents new foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro headphones, and Galaxy Watch7 smartwatches.

"On the day of Samsung’s official presentation, the Samsung Galaxystore network opened pre-orders for devices, which will last until July 23. <…> Offline and online sales of smartphones and headphones at Samsung Galaxystore will start on July 24," says the Inventive Retail Group. On Wednesday, the retailers also opened pre-orders for the manufacturer’s new smartwatches.

According to a press release from the M.Video-Eldorado group, new products will be available for pre-order in the retailer's sales channels from July 10, and the new models will go on sale on July 24. Commercial Director of M.Video-Eldorado Sergey Uvarov noted that foldable Samsung smartphones have traditionally been popular among buyers.

MTS mobile operator also opened pre-orders for new devices on Wednesday - from July 24, gadgets will be available for purchase online or in the company’s retail stores. General Director of the MTS retail chain Andrey Gubanov noted that Samsung is the leader in the foldable smartphone market: the company accounts for half of all sales.

The cost of Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones from retailers varies between 189,999 rubles ($2,108) and 229,990 rubles ($2,552) (depending on the configuration), Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones will cost from 119,990 rubles ($1,335) to 129,990 ($1,446), the cost of smart watches is from 25,990 rubles ($289) to 59,990 rubles ($666), headphones - from 14,490 rubles ($160) to 19,990 rubles ($220).