Russia’s international reserves down $2.6 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged down by $2.6 bln over the week and totaled $590.5 bln as of June 28, 2024, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $593.1 bln as of June 21.

"International reserves as of the close of business on June 28, 2024 stood at $590.5 bln, having declined over the week by $2.6 bln or by 0.4%, predominantly as a result of negative revaluation and transactions with money of the National Wealth Fund," the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.