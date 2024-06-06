Ozon to redomicile by 2025 year-end — Russian ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The online retailer Ozon has received the decision of the government commission for redomiciliation, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said on the air with Rossiya-24 television at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Ozon company - they have received now the decision of the government commission that they are to perform redomiciliation by the end of 2025," Evtukhov said.

The Ozon’s parent company is registered in Cyprus.