Russia-Bolivia trade turnover has growth potential — Putin

STRELNA, June 6. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Bolivia is still small, but has growth potential in the areas, in the field of high technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of a bilateral meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Luis Alberto Arce.

"As for bilateral relations between Russia and Bolivia, they are firmly based on mutual interests. The total volume of trade turnover in monetary terms is still small, but it has a good potential for growth," Putin said. The Russian leader added that there are interesting areas of cooperation, including in the field of high technology.

Putin stressed that Rosatom is carrying on its plans to build the Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development in El Alto. He also mentioned that there are other interesting ideas.

The Russian President further stated that Arce is visiting Russia for the first time as president. "I am confident you will contribute significantly to the activities of our forum," he said.

In turn, President Luis Arce said that Bolivia is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia and is grateful to it for implementation of joint projects. "I appreciate the support from the friendly Russian government, which implemented several projects, such as the Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development. We also need to implement the project on production of lithium-based batteries in Bolivia with a Russian company; we will work also in other spheres of cooperation between Russia and Bolivia. We have the rich agenda," Arce said.

"We are glad to share our experience, our projects and dreams we will be able to implement jointly," the Bolivian President added.