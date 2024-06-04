Syria’s Finance Minister to attend SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Finance Minister of Syria Kenan Yaghi will represent the country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ambassador of Syria to Russia Bashar Jaafari told TASS.

"The Finance Minister [will represent]; he is already here," the Ambassador said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.