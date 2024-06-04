Over $6 bln to be raised for development of Caspian offshore fields

ASTANA, June 4. /TASS/. Participants in the oil and gas project on development of Kalamkas-sea and Khazar fields in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea are going to raise over $6 bln of investments, the press service of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

KazMunayGas and Lukoil, are participating in the Kalamkas-sea - Khazar projects on a parity basis. Project agreements were signed and the joint venture - Kalamkas - Khazar Operating acting as the project operator was established.

"According to current plans, offshore platforms construction will kick off in 2026 at Kazakh shipyards to ensure the soonest possible production start at the Kalamkas-sea field. Over $6 bln of direct investments are planned to be raised for the projects. Up to 2,000 new jobs will be created at the infrastructure development stage and up to 300 at the operating stage," the ministry said.

Infrastructure development will start from installation of steel offshore platforms on the field.