Iran requests observer status at Eurasian Economic Union

NESVIZH /Belarus/, June 4. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has received a note from Iran on the republic’s wish to obtain observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), EEC Chairman of the Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

"Our trade partner Iran has shown interest in obtaining the status of an observer state. We received a respective note on May 27. It will be considered in due course," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with an extended number of participants in the town of Nesvizh in the Minsk region.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integration economic formation, with Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participating. Observer status has been granted to Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan.