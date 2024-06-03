Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 54.4 points in May — S&P Global

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 points in May 2024 from 54.3 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency reported.

Recent data signals a sharp improvement in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector, the agency said.

"Output growth strengthened amid sustained and robust customer demand, which drove the upturn in new orders," the report said.

Moreover, new orders continued to rise at a historically elevated pace midway through the second quarter, S&P Global said, adding though that new export orders declined for the sixth time in the last seven months in May.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.