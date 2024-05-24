Moscow and Minsk need to complete formation of unified industrial policy — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Moscow and Minsk need to quickly complete the formation of a unified industrial policy of the Union State.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, you and me - we have made all the decisions, the governments must implement them in a short time. First of all, we need to quickly complete the formation of a unified industrial policy of the Union State," Lukashenko said following negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk.

As the Belarusian leader stressed, "the situation has shown that in this world, in terms of long-term cooperation," Russia and Belarus can only rely on themselves.

On May 24, negotiations between the heads of Belarus and Russia are underway in Minsk, first in a narrow format and then in an expanded format. The parties discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations - the integration agenda and implementation of decisions taken by the Supreme State Council of the Union State, political dialogue, promotion of joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening security, interaction in the humanitarian sphere. By tradition, the focus is also on the international agenda, the situation in the region, and a joint response to emerging challenges and threats.