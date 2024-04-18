Crimea’s revenues rise to $1.12 bln over past ten years

SIMFEROPOL, April 18. /TASS/. Over the past ten years, Crimea’s revenues increased from 18 bln rubles ($195.47 mln) to 103 bln rubles ($1.12 bln), with over 900 bln rubles ($9.79 bln) of private investment being invested in the republic’s economy, Head of the republic Sergey Aksenov said during a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our own revenues have increased from 18 bln to 103 bln rubles. In terms of economic growth, the Republic of Crimea ranks third in the country. In terms of private investment, over ten years more than 900 bln rubles were invested and 90,000 jobs were created," Aksenov said.

He noted that the increase in budget revenues helped use a large amount of funds on the development of priority areas, including environmental protection, education, health care, and road construction. Agriculture also received significant support - over the past ten years, 24 bln rubles ($261.05 mln) have been invested in this sector.