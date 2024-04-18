Cash turnover in Russia totals $1.3 trillion in 2023 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Cash turnover in Russia totaled 123.8 trillion rubles ($1.3 trillion) in 2023 as banks’ cash offices and ATMs received 60.4 trillion rubles ($643 bln) in cash and provided cash worth 63.4 trillion rubles ($675 bln), the Bank of Russia reported.

Trade accounted for most of cash inflows, specifically 6.8 trillion rubles ($72 bln), which is 1.8% higher than in the previous year. The inflow of cash into individuals’ bank accounts increased by 29% to 9.5 trillion rubles ($101 bln). Banks provided 11.7 trillion rubles ($124 bln), which also exceeds the level registered in the previous year by 29%. As for loan transactions, cash receipts and disbursements added 12% and 48%, respectively, to 1.1 trillion rubles ($11 bln) in each case.

Among the leaders in terms of cash turnover were Moscow and the Moscow Region (27 trillion rubles and 8.4 trillion rubles), St. Petersburg (7.9 trillion rubles) and the Krasnodar Region (5.8 trillion rubles).

The regulator has published statistical data on cash turnover with respect to individual banking transactions and by region for the first time. It plans to publish such data quarterly.