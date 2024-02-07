Carlsberg posts $5.9 bln losses due to withdrawal from Russian market

STOCKHOLM, February 7. /TASS/. Losses due to the exit from the Russian market totaled 40.8 bln kroner ($5.9 bln), the Denmark-based Carlsberg brewery said in its financial report for 2023.

The company had to make large write-offs in this regard. Total losses are estimated at more than 47 bln kroner ($6.8 bln).

Carlsberg group announced its decision to achieve the sale of all assets in Russia in March 2022. The brewery halted investments and exports to Russia at the same time and terminated production, sales and advertising of the Carlsberg brand.