Coal production in Russia down 1% in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production in 2023 lost 1% in annual terms and totaled 430 mln metric tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Hard coal production contracted by 1.7% to 339 mln metric tons in the reporting period. Production scaled up for anthracite by 5% to 25.7 mln metric tons and declined for coking coal by 1.2% to 106 mln metric tons, and for other coal grades by 2.8% to 207 mln metric tons. Production of brown coal added 2% to 91.5 mln metric tons.

In December 2023, extraction of all grades of coal edged down by 10.7% annually to 38.6 mln metric tons. Hard coal production dropped by 10.7% annually to 29.6 mln metric tons. Anthracite and other coal grades production contracted by 5.7% to 1.9 mln metric tons and by 16.4% to 17.6 mln metric tons respectively. Coking coal production added 0.3% to 10.1 mln metric tons. Brown coal lost 10.7% to 9 mln metric tons.