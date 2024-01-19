Authorities to create mechanism helping foreigners relocate their business to Russia

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian authorities intend to create a mechanism that will help foreigners relocate business to Russia, according a two-year action plan for implementing the concept of migration policy approved by the government. The document is available to TASS.

"Creation of a relocation mechanism as part of a program to assist the relocation of business of foreign citizens living abroad to the Russian Federation," one of the points of the plan says.

The Economic Development Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Labor Ministry and other relevant departments were appointed responsible for the projects. The deadline is December 10, 2024.

It is expected that the new mechanism will help foreigners both move their business assets to Russia and move into the country.