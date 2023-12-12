US blacklists Russian Expobank

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Expobank has been put on the US’ sanctions list, according to documents released by the US Department of the Treasury.

Expobank is one of Russia’s top 40 biggest lenders, according to information on the website of the credit organization. The bank’s press service told TASS that the US sanctions will not affect its operations as the credit organization was ready for such a situation.

"The decision by OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury - TASS) will not affect the bank’s operations. We had time to get prepared and take all actions to ensure our clients’ comfortable and convenient work. Our clients’ funds are safe and secure," the press service said.

Settlement Non-Bank Credit Organization Metallurg has also been blacklisted by the US. Metallurg is a member and participant of the System of Intra-regional and Interregional Settlements, according to information on its website.