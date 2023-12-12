Washington expands sanctions list for Russia — US Treasury

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The United States has expanded the sanctions list for Russia, adding dozens of individuals and legal entities, the United States Treasury Department reported.

In particular, the sanctions list included Expobank, which is among the top 40 largest banks in Russia, gold mining company Highland Gold and its owner Vladislav Sviblov, Settlement Non-Bank Credit Organization Metallurg, three Russian-flagged dry cargo ships - Arkady Chernyshev, Captain Yakubovich and Maria and the associated shipowner company IBEX Shipping, Gold mining company Vysochaishy, Lipetsk-based automaker Motorinvest, Gazprom Linde Engineering and Northern Technologies companies.

The list also includes citizens of the Russian Federation: Igor Afanasyev, Boris Bernikov, Ruslan Bulatov, Alexander Cherkovsky, Sergey Dokuchaev, Vladimir Gugnin, Zarakh Iliev, Andrey Kazazaev, Daria Khorkina, Roman Kotekin, Vladimir Krylov, Alexander Pan, Alexander Potapov, Vasily Shupranov, Vladislav Sviblov, Ivan Tavrin, Dmitry Veleslavov and Andrei Zelvskii.

In addition, the list included two citizens of Pakistan, one citizen of China, one citizen of the Republic of Korea and one citizen of Turkey.