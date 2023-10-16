Russian agricultural exports to Indonesia on the rise — Ministry

TOKYO, October 16. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to Indonesia have surged more than threefold year-to-date, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said.

The official is heading the Russian delegation representing agricultural exporters currently on a business trip in Indonesia .

Indonesia is one of Russia’s most promising trade partners in Southeast Asia, he said at the opening ceremony, cited by the Russian Agriculture Ministry. The turnover of agricultural products between the countries rose by 11% last year. The increase in Russian agricultural products to Indonesia surged by a factor of more than three over the first eight months of this year.

Russia and Indonesia have vast potential for growing trade in grain crops, Levin noted. Trading in dairy and meat produce as well as halal exports are also promising.