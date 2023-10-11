Putin refers to Germany's rejection of Nord Stream gas as ‘economically foolish behavior’

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Germany's reluctance to supply Russian gas through the remaining branch of Nord Stream 2 is "foolish economic behavior" that hurts Germany's economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

He said that Russia could supply Germany with 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas annually through the remaining branch of Nord Stream 2. However, he made the observation that Germany would rather pay more for gas from other countries.

"I believe that this is an economically foolish behavior. It’s like they are intentionally undermining the German economy. I just don’t understand why gas can be supplied to Germany through the territory of Ukraine, but they think it’s impossible to do via Nord Stream 2. Why can’t they offer Poland to open the Yamal-Europe [gas pipeline]? I just don't understand it," Putin said.

Putin said Europe had turned its back on Russia's energy resources. "I can't say that we are sad, but we are surprised by this trend, because we are not cutting anything. We are not reducing supplies [of energy to Europe]. They refuse it. And the result is not what was expected," he added.