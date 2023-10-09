Russia to boost oil refining in 2023 — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects an increase in oil refining volumes in 2023, Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"We keep [the oil refining growth forecast]. The refining level has not dropped significantly. There is an increase year to date," the minister said.

The Russian government banned gasoline and diesel fuel exports from September 1. Later, the Cabinet approved a series of new systemic measures to keep stability in the fuel market on October 6. Russia also lifted restrictions of diesel fuel pipeline exports to seaports for producers delivering at least 50% of produced diesel fuel to the domestic market.