Putin, Prime Minister of Bangladesh taking part in ceremony to deliver fuel to Rooppur NPP

SOCHI/ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are taking part in the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Bangladeshi Rooppur nuclear power plant. The head of the Russian state joined the event via video link.

The ceremony is also attended by the leadership of the Rosatom state corporation, which is building the plant on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is expected to address the audience via video conference.

Rooppur NPP

The Rooppur nuclear power plant with two VVER-1200 reactors is under construction 160 km from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. For the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, a Russian project with VVER-1200 reactors was selected, successfully implemented at two power units of the Novovoronezhskaya NPP. This is an evolutionary project of generation III+, which fully meets international safety requirements. Construction of the plant began in 2021. The design and construction of the facility is carried out by the engineering division of Rosatom. The life cycle of VVER-1200 reactors is 60 years with the possibility of extending the operating life for another 20 years. Currently, construction of the first and second power units of the plant is underway.