MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The dollar surpassed 99 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time on August 15.

As of 14:23 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate rose to 99.075 rubles (+1.13%).

By 14:42 Moscow time, the dollar reached 98.83 rubles (+0.9%). At the same time, the euro rose by 0.71%, to 104.05 rubles, and the yuan added 0.44%, rising to 13.55 rubles.